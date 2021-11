Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set for another test in his rookie season, as he is set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. This matchup may be one that Fields has an eye on showing out for, especially as for weeks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, there was much chatter on whether 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan would opt to pick him with their No.3 overall pick. Shanahan was in attendance for one of Fields’ Ohio State pro days, which, of course, fueled speculation that the 49ers would select him.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO