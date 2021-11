The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors play on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Warriors will look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season, an overtime game against the Memphis Grizzlies, on Thursday. They’ll hope to do so against the Thunder, whose 26-point comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday was the first win of the season and tied a franchise record for biggest comeback.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO