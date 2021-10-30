Lets Explore - Myles Standish State Forest (Plymouth/Carver)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on Halloween to hike the South Peak of Mt. Paugus, a 52WAV summit! We will get breathtaking views west across the Sandwich Wilderness from a ledge near the summit. Over approximately 8.1 miles and 2600 feet of elevation gain, we will cross streams strewn with fallen autumn leaves, explore a cave, scramble up a steep rocky section, and walk through a lovely late fall forest. The colors on the ground and any remaining on the trees should be exquisite! Pace will be moderate with slightly faster on the smoother less steep sections and slower as we carefully pick our way through the rocky section. This hike is suitable for people who have done similar distance and elevation in New England in the past 12 months. Covid precautions: Participants are required to bring a mask in case of any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

