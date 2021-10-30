CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lets Explore - Myles Standish State Forest (Plymouth/Carver)

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. 10 - 2:00 or so. 7+ miles or so. No big hills. This was the first hike I led for Boston Local Walks, and AMC, c. 1999. I might even still remember most of the figure 8 loop we used, as I have been back...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Fall Backpacking in the Douglas State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a two-day, one-night backpack in the Douglas State Forest, together we'll experience the beauty of fall, hiking along rolling woodland trails including the Midstate, Reservoir and Saddle Trail. We will be hiking 9.5 miles to the Wallum Lake shelter on day 1, and returning 8.5 miles on day 2, with a little over 1,000 feet of elevation gain over 2 days. Frequent stops will be made to enjoy the many scenic water views, as well as historic stone foundations, and the enchanted Cedar Swamp. This is a loop hike over easy-average terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5-2 mph. Each hiker must have all required gear, clothing, food, and water to be self-sufficient for a 2-day 1-night backpack. Starting time and location will be communicated once you are confirmed registered. Participants will be asked about their past hiking experience and must be in good physical condition. You must have recently hiked with similar distance and elevation gain. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
outdoors.org

THURSDAY MORNING HIKE - ARNOLD ARBORETUM

ARNOLD ARBORETUM - JAMAICA PLAIN (BOSTON), MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Arnold arboretum - including two vistas, bonsai exhibit, and "Explorer's garden". We will explore this "Tree museum" during a 4.5- 5.5 mile hike at a moderate pace with many photo-ops. Bring water, sturdy footwear, snack or lunch. We will meet in Jamaica plain (Boston) at 9:45 for a 10:00 start (exact meeting point will be sent to those who are registered; shortly before the day of the hike). There's plenty of on-street parking along both sides of the nearby arborway; or walk to the entrance from the forest hills orange line t-stop. The group will be limited to 10 participants. Steady rain will cancel the trip. Leashed dogs O.K.
outdoors.org

Women Hiking in the Whites

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is full as it is a continuation of a series of hikes. This hike will include a mini lecture about nutrition and traction in the Highland Center. Hike to Jackson and Webster. 6.6 miles Traction required. Hillsounds or microspikes. Layered clothing for shoulder season hiking. Map and compass also required.
outdoors.org

Hike to Lake Solitude NH Newbury NH

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). We will ascend the Newbury trail from Newbury harbor, Caboose parking lot, up to Lake Solitude and descend by Andrews Brook trail with a short car spot . This is an advanced beginner hike of about 6 miles with a couple of steep spots, but mostly gentle grades. Along the way we will see recent rock work completed by one of the co leaders . This is also a 1ooth Anniversary hike for NH Chapter . the Newbury trail was a popular hike in the 1920s and 30s With all the rain we've been having Andrew Brook trail may be muddy in places especially on the lower portion of the trail, just before we get back to the cars. Call leader to register and to find out were we will meet and what time .
outdoors.org

Halloween hike at Lyme Corner Trails (Hartman Park, Walbridge Woodlands, and Young Preserve), Lyme, Moderate (B2B/C) COSTUMES ARE ENCOURAGED

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Explore remnants of colonial/ Native American history on approx. 5 miles of wooded trails in and around Hartman Park at a moderate pace of approx. 2 mph. During this hike we will see old foundations & stone structures, kilns, mill site, beaver pond and cliffs. The hike also includes climbing up some ridges, uneven terrain, some carriage roads, and stream crossings. Meet at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM departure from Hartman Park's parking lot. COSTUMES ARE ENCOURAGED. With your costume, please wear sturdy hiking boots or shoes, bring 2-3 liters of water, trail snack and lunch. No dogs and rain cancels. Leaders: Debbie Tedford (860-373-8596/datedfordct@gmail.com). Trail map is available at: http://www.lymelandtrust.org/trail-maps/Lyme Corner Trails (Hartman Park, Walbridge Woodlands, and Young Preserve). Directions: From I-95, take Exit 70, straight off ramp, following signs to Rte. 156; pass shopping centers; at second light turn right onto Rte. 156 West towards Hamburg; about 6.6 miles to right on Beaver Brook Road; about 1 mile to left on Gungy Road; about 1 mile to Hartman Park entrance on the right.
outdoors.org

Mercer Meadows Lawrenceville NJ Fields and Woods Walk

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Hike Crowes Pasture

Registration is required for this activity. This is a registered required hike. Please contact leader if you have difficulty. Hike in Crowes Pasture, along surrounding marsh and beach and through historic Quivet Neck neighborhood. Expect soft sand!. COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated...
DENNIS, MA
outdoors.org

French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
outdoors.org

Valley Falls, Vernon Moderate B3C

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Roughly 4 plus mile hike to an overlook and chance to find some garnets. Bring snack, water and a lunch if you want to do a little more mileage. Bad weather cancels. Joint hike with Meshomasic Hiking Club. Meet for 9:30 am sharp start at Valley Falls park. From I-383 East, take exit 66, left at stop sign at end of exit, right at stop sign onto Bolton Road, in roughly a mile take a right onto Valley Falls Road and then left into park.
outdoors.org

Sunset hike at Case Mountain Park, Manchester. 3 mi, moderate.

Registration is required for this activity. Come for a peaceful evening hike at Case Mountain park, before the clocks move. We will hike on various trails for approximately 3 miles. We will stop at Lookout Mountain for a beautiful view of Hartford skyline. Moderate pace. Please wear hiking footwear and bring a flashlight or headlamp: we will finish the hike in the dusk. Attendees (0)
outdoors.org

The Crossing 55, Westerly, RI

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. (RC, RL/HL, avg 12-15 mph ) 56 miles. Meet at 9:45 am for a 10 o'clock start from 49 White Rock Road, Westerly (Gingerella Sports Complex). There are restrooms there, but they are sometimes locked. Ride along mostly rolling terrain traveling through Westerly, Stonington, North Stonington, Hopkinton and Richmond. Lunch Break at mile 34.1 (Horseshoe Falls) or mile 36.0 (K&S Pizza). Participants should print or download a route from the link provided.
outdoors.org

20's & 30's Hike Mount Moosilauke

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a fall day moderate to fast-paced hike on Mount Moosilauke. The total distance is 7.9 miles with 3,185' of elevation gain. Mount Moosilauke is a 4,000 footer that offers amazing views of the Kinsmen range. This trip will be strenuous involving rock scrambles, ladder rungs, stream crossings. Participants should be in good physical condition and have recent hiking experience of similar mileage and elevation. Besides the usual wool or synthetic clothing, wind and rain gear and warm insulating layers, participants should have sturdy footwear suitable for a hike on wet and rocky terrain. Due to unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather or unacceptable trail conditions, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
