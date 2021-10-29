Military Circle Mall vaccination center is the leading vaccination site in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health announced that the Community Vaccination Center at the former Macy’s at Military Circle Mall has achieved the highest vaccination numbers of all CVCs in the state.

Since the location's reopening as a CVC on October 9, health officials has administered 5,719 vaccines.

Attributed to the continuing presence of the VDH and supporting partners in continuing vaccinations at this site through the summer through regional health department efforts, Dr. Parham Jaberi, Chief Deputy Commissioner for VDH and acting director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Districts, touts this as “a great success for the region.”

He explained, “regional vaccination numbers increased significantly this week with the expansion and approval of booster doses for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, however, given concerns around vaccine access and hesitancy in the region, the overall ability to vaccinate several hundred individuals each day and upwards of 1000 individuals on a single day [1037 individuals vaccinated on Tuesday, October 26], the MCM is clearly helping the region meet its vaccination goals.”

All COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be offered at the clinic, including first, second and third doses, as well as booster doses.

VDH is waiting for the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) final approval of the Pfizer vaccines for children 5-11 years old, which is expected to happened imminently and will likely be available next week. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized kid-size doses on Friday.

All vaccine doses remain FREE to the public .

Military Circle Mall's Community Vaccination Center, located at 1880 N. Military Highway, is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

To make a vaccination appointment, visit Norfolk/VAB and type "23502" into the ZIP code search bar to schedule an appointment at the clinic. You can also call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. The Norfolk COVID-19 hotline (757) 683-2745 can also help with general questions.

Those who have an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time. Anyone who has received a prior COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or their vaccine record with a QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov . Those under 18 years of age require the presence of a parent or guardian. To learn more about COVID-19, click here.

FREE COVID-19 Testing

Testing at the mall will be held Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. through the end of the year. Testing hours were briefly increased the past two weeks, but it is returning to the 2-6 p.m. time frame.

On Monday, October 25, there were 121 COVID-19 tests given.

Testing is available for anyone age 3 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Only PCR testing is available at the clinic; rapid testing is not available.

Testing is provide at no charge, identification is not required, and pre-registration is not needed. Dr. Jaberi notes that VDH has worked to make testing as accessible as possible and tells everyone to, “Just show up!”

