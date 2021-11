The Lamborghini Countach - the original Lamborghini Countach - is an automotive legend. So is its designer, Marcello Gandini. Even though the original Countach has been out of production since 1990, Gandini is still very much alive. He recently took part in a Lamborghini-produced video with current brand design chief Mitja Borkert, to discuss design aspects of the new Countach LPI 800-4. All 112 planned examples have sold out. No surprise there. But what's a little surprising is what Gandini really thinks of the reborn supercar. Gandini, now 83, has released a somewhat shocking and very direct statement separating himself from the LPI 800-4 and the car he designed decades ago while working for Bertone.

