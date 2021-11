The broad market indices are hitting new highs, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set new milestone, closing above 36,000 for the first time ever. The solid rally came on the back of strong corporate earnings despite a recent spike in inflation, supply-chain disruptions, worker shortages and the ongoing threat from COVID-19. Overall, third-quarter earnings have come in better-than-expected so far. With some320 companies having reported, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 40.2% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to Refinitiv IBES.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO