Shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York on Thursday night, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on drug charges and later indicted, along with five others, on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. Federal prosecutors say the six men allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl in Long Island, according to an indictment obtained by CNN Friday. While initial reports of the arrest seemed to reflect a minor drug charge, the arrest was apparently a sting; Fetty Wap had been scheduled to perform at the festival for months. The indictment, filed Sept. 29...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO