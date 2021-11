Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday named John Scott Texas’ interim secretary of state. But there’s one issue. Scott, who as secretary of state will serve as Texas’ chief election officer, worked as an attorney for former-President Trump in a suit trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania. Scott joined Trump’s legal team in Pennsylvania shortly after the election, and worked on one of the numerous suits Trump filed to contest the results. The suit Scott served on sought to block the state’s certification of the election, but was ultimately unsuccessful. Scott withdrew as Trump’s counsel a few days after...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO