Neighborhoods of color east of LAX have some of the highest health risks, data shows
Jovan Houston has lived 10 minutes from the Los Angeles International Airport her whole life, she said. She has worked at LAX for the last four years, and last year was diagnosed with COPD, an inflammatory lung disease common in smokers. But Houston said she doesn't smoke. "I've been working in the bag room, directly adjacent to the jetway so the planes take off usually in front of me, so the smoke blows back into the warehouse to where I work," she said. "I breathe that in daily." It's not just working at the airport that can affect health. Living near LAX can present health challenges as well. Houston, who still lives near the airport, said her son has asthma and black soot piles up on her windowsills. "It's just a day to day a battle with this pollution," she said. That battle is anything but equal.
WHO IS MOST IMPACTED BY POLLUTION RISK?
Federal data analyzed by ABC7 shows that across the Los Angeles metro area, people of color are more likely to live in areas that have a high risk for respiratory illness.Out of all white Angelenos, just 15% live in these high-risk areas, but it's more than a third of Black Angelenos. For Latino Angelenos it's 28%, and 27% of all people of color. These high-risk neighborhoods are defined as ones that fell in at least the 80th percentile for lifetime respiratory dangers from chemicals released into the air. In other words, these neighborhoods are those that the government's scientists say are in the top 20% for risk in the state.
Our America Equity Report: Explore equity data from the 100 largest cities in AmericaRespiratory risk data mapped at the neighborhood level shows that some of the highest risk is in small census areas, called block groups, east of LAX. Many of these block groups have risks in the 99th percentile, meaning they are in the top 1% statewide. Inglewood and Lennox have areas in the 98th and 97th percentiles. Even as far as east of the 110 Freeway some areas are in the 90th percentile. Most of these areas are communities of color. There are other areas that have high risks as well, such as those near downtown and the ports.
Respiratory Illness Risk, LA CountyMap not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window A similar pattern emerged from asthma-related emergency room visits, according to data released as part of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office's Climate Vulnerability Assessment . Overall, the CVA data shows the rate of asthma-related emergency room visits countywide is about 52 per 10,000 people. But areas east of LAX, such as U.S. census tracts around Gramercy Place and Harvard Park have rates that are two to three times higher than the county rate overall.
Rate of Asthma Emergency Room Visits, LA CountyMap not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window Multiple studies looking at airports around the state and country have found links between airport proximity and health problems like asthma , heart issues and even preterm birth .
WHY NEIGHBORHOODS CLOSE TO THE AIRPORT MAY BE VULNERABLEAccording to experts, part of the reason these areas east of LAX are so vulnerable to airplane pollution is due to what are called ultrafine particles. "These are the really small and tiny particles that we know can get deep into the lungs, and we can inhale them, and then they cause inflammation and other respiratory and cardiovascular conditions," said Rima Habre, an associate professor of environmental health and spatial sciences at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Airplanes emit these particles, especially when they land. About 95% of flights take off and land into winds blowing west to east because that's the typical wind direction of the area, according to a study out of the University of Southern California . That study, from 2014, found high concentrations of ultrafine particles in an area more than 20 square miles east of the airport, right under the area where planes fly over when they land. Building off the work of her colleagues, Habre and her team wanted to find out what the health effects were of high concentrations of these particles that aren't regulated because of how difficult they are to measure and capture, she said. "We know ultrafine particles are a lot more dangerous, potentially, and more toxic than the larger particles that we do regulate," Habre said. But, she said there have not been enough studies to demonstrate how to regulate ultrafine particles. "So, we wanted to kind of design a health study that would be able to capture their impacts to start establishing some of that evidence," Habre said. To do that, Habre and her team had participants with asthma walk around two different parks: Jesse Owens Park, which is about five miles east of the airport and is directly under flight paths of landing planes, and Kenneth Hahn State Park, which is impacted by other kinds of pollution like cars but not airplanes. For each person, they compared the impact of each park visit, with a week in between. "Walking at these two different parks, we saw a very significant rise in inflammation markers in the blood," Habre said. "It increased a lot following...walking downwind of the airport with high ultrafines compared to walking somewhere that did not have that same ultrafine particle mixture from the airport," she continued.
USC researchers had participants with asthma walk around two different parks, one impacted by airport pollution, the other, not. Then, they compared each person to themselves.According to Habre, this was one of the first studies to see health effects directly related to airport-linked ultrafine particles, but there is still more to study. "What we'd love to be able to do is follow up on these findings, with basically more chronic long-term types of studies to look at a different set of outcomes in the people that are most chronically exposed to these plumes," Habre said. She added that communities that always live downwind of the airport "have a lot of other stressors and issues going on" and are "already at higher risk of a lot of different environmental pollutants." Jovan Houston and the union she belongs to, Service Employees International Union - United Service Workers West, share those same worries.
