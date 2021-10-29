Chef Barb Batiste introduces people to her Filipino culture through her family recipes

Chef Barb Batiste learned her parents Filipino recipes growing up, and realized as she got older that there wasn't much Filipino food in West LA.

"Here on the Westside, I don't even really know if people knew what Filipino food was," said Batiste.

She decided to open up her own business serving the types of food that have been passed down in her family. The goal of her restaurants, Big Boi and B Sweet, was to introduce the masses to her culture through Filipino cuisine.

"I'm proud it's my Mom's recipes that I can share with everyone that comes in," said Batiste. "I'm so excited to be part of that Filipino food movement, along with all the other great chefs. We hope we can make a difference and teach people about what a wonderful country it is. I can't wait to feed you!"