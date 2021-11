This isn't the first time we've compared the 2021 RAV4 compact SUV and Camry midsize sedan. The current and former Toyota best-sellers may not share a body style, but they're both backed up by the brand's reputation for reliability and value. One contrast we haven't covered before is how the two family cars stack up in terms of insurance costs. How much does each cost to insure? And does the Camry or RAV4 offer lower premiums? For answers to those questions, we've partnered with Insure.com.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO