Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release. Today, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), led the introduction of H.R. 5470, the Housing Opportunities to Mitigate Expenses for Services (HOMES) for our Veterans Act. This legislation will reduce barriers and make it easier for organizations who provide homes and services to veterans experiencing homelessness to access federal capital grants. Strickland’s legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Tim Ryan (OH-13), Dina Titus (NV-01), and Derek Kilmer (WA-06). The legislation is supported by the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH), the National Coalition of Homeless Veterans (NCHV), and the Lacey Veterans Services Hub.

LACEY, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO