CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

November’s Free Games For PS Plus And Xbox Games With Gold | GameSpot News

By Persia
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free games that you can redeem this November for PlayStation Plus are Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and Until You Fall. If...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

The best PS5 deals available right now

If you're looking for the best PS5 deals out there, then you've come to the right place. With Black Friday 2021 coming soon, and Christmas following not long after, you may be on the hunt for a new PlayStation 5. While there are PS5 deals to be had, we do...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

PS Plus November 2021 Video games May Have Leaked Forward of Sony’s Official Announcement As soon as Extra

Forward of Sony’s official announcement, the PS Plus November 2021 would possibly simply have been leaked prematurely. Like earlier months, subsequent month’s free PS Plus video games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 have been posted as offers on French deals site Dealabs. The poster of the deal, “billbil-kun”, has confirmed to be fairly dependable in terms of the upcoming PS Plus lineup. Earlier than a deal turns into seen on Dealabs, submitted offers are first submitted to the positioning’s moderation workforce and checked earlier than posting.
VIDEO GAMES
Forbes

PS Plus November 2021 Games Leak Online Before Official Reveal

For the past few months, the PlayStation Plus lineup has leaked online days ahead of Sony’s official reveal. For November 2021’s free games, that has not been the case. When I wrote my prediction and rumors piece, I noted that for the first time in a while we had no leaks to go off of.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Gamespot#Free Games For#Kingdom Two Crowns#Nintendo Switch#Crystal Dynamics#The Guardian Of Light
TechRadar

PS Plus November games lineup could include a bonus PSVR game

The PS Plus November 2021 lineup of games looks to have been leaked ahead of time, thanks to a Dealabs leaker by the name of Billbil-kun. The leaks suggest that four games are coming to the PlayStation Plus service in November, but there might be a few extra PSVR titles thrown in to celebrate the VR headset's fifth anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

PS Plus December 2021 free games, predictions, leaks, and rumours

The PlayStation Plus December 2021 free games will be revealed at the end of November with three more games expected to cap off an excellent year of free PS Plus games. As is the case with most monthly line-ups, we will most likely hear about the free PS Plus games a few days in advance via a leak.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Riders Republic free-to-play? PC, Xbox, PS, & Ubisoft Plus

Riders Republic is making wave among sports game fans because it’s such a massive experience. Especially on PC, few games present this sort of action on such a wide scale. Of course, some players see the huge scale and imagine it’s some sort of a free-to-play game. But is that the case? Is Riders Republic free?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

November PS Now Games Revealed: Mafia Definitive Edition, Celeste, And More

It's a new month, and that means there is a fresh set of games available on Sony's streaming platform, PlayStation Now. Available today with the PlayStation Store refresh are four more games. November's releases include the Mafia: Definitive Edition, which is a remaster of the original 1930s-era mob game. It's...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Gamespot

Xbox Website Gets An Original Xbox Makeover To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

The Xbox website has once again received a makeover to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand. Following an Xbox 360-era makeover, this new refresh makes the page look like something out of the Original Xbox days. As you can see in the screengrab below, the front page of Xbox.com now features the Original Xbox logo and imagery.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Marvel's Avengers Is Removing Paid XP Boosts After Player Backlash

Marvel's Avengers will no longer offer paid consumables for real money in its in-game store, following player backlash. The news comes via a statement posted to the game's official Twitter account. "We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace," the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Teaser Video Is Emotional Story About Origins Of Master Chief's Energy Shields

With Halo Infinite's December 8 release date closing in, Microsoft's marketing machine is kicking into high gear. A new video from the UNSC Archives teaser campaign features a UNSC soldier sharing an emotional story through sign language about a difficult battle that ultimately led to the discovery of the energy shield technology that would be used for the Master Chief's suit.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Skyrim Is Becoming A Board Game Next Year

The classic RPG The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim has already been ported to just about every platform including Amazon Alexa, and now it's venturing to yet another new format: a board game. The cooperative narrative game is coming in 2022 from board game maker Modiphius Entertainment. Polygon reports that the designer...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch May Be Harder To Find This Holiday

Nintendo Switch has been the one console that, at least at times, you have still been able to able to find this year--both online and especially in stores. However, even the Switch could be more difficult to buy this holiday season, as continued supply shortages appear to be affecting Nintendo's production plans.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

10 best wireless gaming headsets to give you the multiplayer edge

In competitive multiplayer games, you need every advantage you can get, and while having the best wireless gaming headset won’t make up for a total lack of skill, it can significantly up your performance.A solid soundstage or even full-on virtual surround sound means you’ll be able to hear your enemies’ footsteps around you, preventing you from being caught unawares, while a noise-suppressing microphone will ensure your teammates hear your instructions (or bragging, we’re not judging) all the more clearly.Then, of course, there are other factors to consider: comfort is absolutely key, because you don’t want to be constantly adjusting your...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Coming Thursday

Bandai Namco will show off more of From Software's eagerly awaited RPG Elden Ring on November 4, the publisher has announced. The company will release 15 minutes of (presumably new) footage of the game. It will air at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM CET. You...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Mobile: How Battle Royale Works In CoD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile brings battle royale to your mobile device, and this mode works just how you'd expect. You drop onto the map with 99 other players, and you must scavenge for loot and try to survive against opponents, while avoiding the collapse of gas as the safe area shrinks on the map. The last player or squad standing wins the match.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy