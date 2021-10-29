UPDATE: Black Elk Elementary in Millard closed for two weeks

UPDATED MONDAY 11/1/21

On Monday, Sarah Rozeboom, Principal of Black Elk Elementary in the Millard school district, emailed families informing them that the school would close until November 15 due to an outbreak of COVID-19. She said that teachers would be reaching out with more information regarding Zoom links and times.

The school will be open from Noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and they ask that only one family member comes to Black Elk to pick up materials. Masks are required in the building.

UPDATED SUNDAY 10/31/21 5:50 PM

After a COVID-19 outbreak, Black Elk Elementary in Millard will be closed tomorrow.

"Over the past couple of hours we have received word of additional cases which in turn would shut down another classroom. This would be 6 classrooms which is 25% of the building. We are closing the school tomorrow. The principal has informed families and will stay in close contact with them," said Millard Public Schools Director of Communication Rebecca Kleeman.

According to Kleeman, the Millard school district will provide another update tomorrow.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Rebecca Kleeman, Director of Communications Millard Public Schools, confirmed on Friday afternoon that Black Elk Elementary has 25 active COVID-19 cases.

"Four of the classrooms have three or more cases. At (3 p.m.), we shut the classroom down, so four classrooms are temporarily closed. Students continue remotely.

Once a school had two classrooms closed, then we mask the school for 28 days per health department guidance (28 days is two incubation cycles of the virus). Black Elk will be required to mask up until Thanksgiving break," wrote Kleeman in an email.

COVID-19 cases in Millard Public Schools can be tracked on the school district website: mpsomaha.org

