First-ever cannabis Utah Expo coming to Salt Lake City Halloween weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first official Cannabis Utah Health and Wellness Expo will be coming to Salt Lake City this Saturday on Oct. 30.

Set to take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center, this educational event will feature local pharmacies, legislators, and lawyers to help spread awareness and knowledge about the laws, rules, regulations, and guidelines concerning Utah medical marijuana, CBD, and hemp.

Local Salt Lake City guest speakers include:

Amy Fowler- Salt Lake City Councilwoman and co-founder of the LGBT & Allied Lawyers of Utah

J.D. Lauritzen- an attorney providing legal services covering Cannabis law and personal injury in Salt Lake City

Richard Oborn- Director of the Center for Medical Cannabis in the Utah Department of Health

Attendees will have opportunities to “meditate and legally medicate” during the health and wellness mediation and yoga segments during the day.

There will be several vendor booths offering information on their pharmacies and products as well as free swag bags and opportunities to enter giveaways.

The event will also have local DJ’s, live acts and attendees will get the chance to have a meet and greet with Krayzie Bone from the legendary hip-hop group, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, who will be at the event signing autographs and taking pictures.

The Cannabis Utah Health and Wellness Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Oct. 30.

This is an 18 and up event.

For more details, click here

