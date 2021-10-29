CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Technology That Can Help You Fight Cancer Before it Happens

By KOTA Staff
KEVN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One in eight women will be affected by breast cancer... But many people don’t know there is a way to see if you’re at high risk for developing breast cancer among other diseases. It’s called Genetic Testing, and it allows people to look into...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

5 Signs You Might Have A Deadly Form Of Cancer

Everyone is worried about potentially getting cancer, since it is a terrible disease that claims many lives each year. However, not everyone might know the symptoms of cancer. If you or a loved one have one or more of these symptoms, book an appointment with a doctor right away. The earlier cancer is caught, the more likely you are to survive. Read on to discover 5 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS 42

New blood test can spot up to 50 types of cancers

Cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the U.S. this year. But a new breakthrough blood test developed by the Mayo Clinic is reportedly able to spot more than 50 different types of cancer — early on.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Dna Test#Cancer Survivor#Genetic Testing#Invitae Genomics#Brca
L.A. Weekly

How Can Cannabidiol Help To Treat Cancer

This article was originally published on Topical CBD Effects. To view the original article, click here. According to preclinical research, industrial hemp-derived compounds such as cannabidiol possibly have tumor-inhibiting effects. More CBD cancer research is perhaps essential to substantiate that finding, but the existing preliminary research has promising results. Keep reading to learn how CBD oil cancer dosage is likely to work for you.
CANCER
Daily Voice

The Effect Of COVID-19 On Preventative Cancer Screenings

Early detection of cancer cells is critical for survival outcomes, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an untold number of cancers to go undiagnosed and untreated. As the world entered lockdown in 2020, many people postponed annual preventative cancer screenings, as a way to avoid the virus. To th…
CANCER
Nautilus

Triggering the Body’s Defenses to Fight Cancer

One day in 2010, when oncologist Paul Muizelaar operated on a patient with glioblastoma—a brain tumor infamous for its deathly toll—he did something shocking. First, he cut the skull open and carved out as much of the tumor as he could. But before he replaced the piece of skull to close the wound, he soaked it in a solution containing Enterobacter aerogenes,1 bacteria found in feces. For the next month, the patient lay in a coma in an intensive care unit battling the bacteria he was infected with—and then one day a scan of his brain no longer showed the distinctive signature of glioblastoma. Instead, it showed an abscess, which, given the situation, Muizelaar deemed a positive development. “A brain abscess can be treated, a glioblastoma cannot,” he later told the New Yorker. Trying it, he thought, was worth the chance. He had done this only as a means of last resort in a couple of hopeless cases—but ultimately, his patients still passed away, which led to a scandal that forced him to retire.
CANCER
bcm.edu

Study looks at approaches for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine are getting a boost in their work to find ways of diagnosing pancreas cancer at an earlier stage. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) has launched the $25 million Early Detection Initiative to determine what role imaging at the time of new-onset diabetes may play in the early detection of pancreatic cancer, and Baylor will be one of the sites for this research.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MyTexasDaily

You Can Help Save A Life

(NAPSI)—Being a hero and helping repair the world may be easier than many people realize. How? Become a blood stem cell or marrow donor, volunteer or a supporter. Every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society estimates that 186,400 people will experience this frightening news just this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ScienceAlert

New Study Reveals Zinc Really Might Help Treat a Cold, But There's a Catch

In 1771, the German physician Hieronymus David Gaubius introduced the western scientific community to "a medication with many promises" – zinc. More than 200 years later, we can find it amongst the many supplements on pharmacy shelves. It's even known to be one of the rare things that might help fight off a common cold. Or does it? Evidence for zinc supplement use is limited, study results have been mixed, and dosage, formulation and length of prescription have not been investigated properly to date. A new meta-analysis of 28 randomized controlled trials has now strengthened the notion that supplementing zinc could prevent symptoms and...
SCIENCE
Tennessee Tribune

Cancer-fighting Cells Can Become Harmful Double Agents

When working correctly, your immune system detects and responds to pathogens ranging from viruses to parasitic worms, as well as cancer cells and foreign objects such as wood splinters. But researchers recently discovered that the cells in certain cancer patients can act as “double agents,” helping cancerous tumors grow rather...
CANCER
Medical News Today

How can palliative care help with small cell lung cancer?

When someone has a condition that is difficult or impossible to cure, treatment often focuses on relieving the symptoms and improving the person’s quality of life. This vital form of care is called palliative care. This article looks at how doctors use palliative care to treat small cell lung cancer...
CANCER
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Cancer death rates are expected to rise and you can blame the pandemic

At the onset of the pandemic, elective medical procedures, including cancer screening, were largely put on hold to prioritze urgent needs and reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings. Early projections indicate that these extensive screening delays will lead not only to missed and advanced...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Eating Fish Can Help You Avoid Dementia

To protect your brain, eat fatty fish, vegetables, whole grains, fruits, and nuts. Omega-3 supplements may help, though the evidence is mixed. People with a genetic vulnerability to Alzheimer's may need to eat more fish to get enough Omega-3s. Boe loved to sing. She noticed her memory slipping in her...
NUTRITION
AFP

HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus, according to a study published Thursday. In comparing cervical cancer and precancer rates before and after an HPV immunisation programme was introduced in England in 2008, the researchers found a "substantial reduction", especially among the youngest women to have received the jab, according to results published in The Lancet medical journal. "Our study provides the first direct evidence of the effect of HPV vaccination using the bivalent Cervarix vaccine on cervical cancer incidence," the authors wrote. The estimated risk reduction was most notable among those who had been vaccinated at the earliest possible ages of 12-13 years old, with an 87 percent drop. Those immunised between ages 16-18 saw a 34 percent dip, the study found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Losartan High Blood Pressure Medication Now Recalled

Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription losartan tablets, in 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4′-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1′-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy