The Norwalk Hour featured an interesting and enlightening article this past weekend that focused attention on the challenges faced by the Norwalk Police Department as it attempts to staff critical services – such as patrol – while dealing as creatively as possible with an unfortunate, and somewhat persistent, staffing shortage. The article attributes this current “staffing crunch” to a variety of factors, including: recent and impending officer departures; an unusually high number of officers either out, or on light duty, due to injury; recent hiring “misfires”; recent resignations due to misconduct; and the small pool of qualified candidates that area police departments are competing for – a challenge, incidentally, that departments across the country are also struggling with.

NORWALK, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO