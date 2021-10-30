CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo named 2021 Large Rodeo of the Year

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktrml_0ch7IqtW00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) announced their 2021 Committee and Contract Awards and San Angelo’s Stock Show and Rodeo won the award for 2021 Large Rodeo of the Year, according to the WPRA on Friday, October 29, 2021.

In a statement on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website, provided by the WPRA, rodeo committees have long been the backbone of the rodeo industry and that has never been more apparent given all the challenges the pandemic has inflicted over the last two years. Without the hardworking rodeo committees, the industry would have a hard time existing. Winning the WPRA Large Rodeo of the Year award in 2021 is the San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo. The Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, will be honored as the Medium Rodeo of the Year and the Will Rogers Stampede in Claremore, Oklahoma, will take home the Small Rodeo of the Year.

San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo nominated for 2021 Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

Pete Carr with Carr Pro Rodeo also won 2021 Stock Contractor of the Year.

The WPRA would like to congratulate each of the award recipients as well as those that were nominated for these prestigious awards.

Below is a full list of those that will be recognized by the WPRA in 2021.

Announcer of the Year
Will Rasmussen

Stock Contractor of the Year
Carr Pro Rodeo – Pete Carr

Judge of the Year
Wade Woolstenhulme

Mildred Farris Secretary of the Year
Dottie Hayes

Small Rodeo of the Year (added money of $5,000 or less)
Will Rogers Stampede (Claremore, OK)

Medium Rodeo of the Year (added money of $5,001 – $9,999)
Golden Spike Rodeo (Tremonton, UT)

Large Rodeo of the Year (added money over $10,000)
San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo

Corporate Partner of the Year
Resistol

Media Award
Julie Mankin

Lenora Reimers’ Heritage Award
Doreen Wintermute

Outstanding Individual of the Year
Jason Jenson

Outstanding Service & Dedication Award
Jimmie Munroe

Distinguished Partnership
National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

Lifetime Family Heritage Award
Lori Todd Family

NFR Achievement Award
Heidi Schmidt

Outstanding Rodeo Committee Partner
Cheyenne (WY) Frontier Days

Innovative Media Partner
The Cowboy Channel

Innovative Rodeo of the Year
Mesilla Valley Stampede (2020 standalone Turquoise Circuit Barrel Racing Finals) – Mesquite, NM

Each winner will be officially recognized during the WPRA Star Celebration at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, December 2.

For more on the WPRA announce, click here .

Courtesy: San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo; WPRA

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Stray animals become growing problem in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Stray cats and dogs running loose without an owner is a growing problem in the Concho Valley. San Angelo native, Mallory Hooker shares how her cat was attacked and killed by strays in the neighborhood. “The dog was right here and it was barking at Vinnie. Then the other dog is in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

68th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta is back!

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The 68th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta is in its second day at the San Angelo Fair Grounds in the Outdoor Roping Arena. $20,000 is on the line for those who want to fund their bid to finals in next year’s rodeo. “We have the top 35 guys in the world that are […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
KLST/KSAN

Border merchants gear up for return of Mexican shoppers on Nov. 8

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border merchants are preparing for the return of Mexican shoppers by stocking up on goods and making their shops visually attractive for post-Nov. 8 crowds. “We’re getting the merchandise ready so that people find what they’re looking for,” said Miguel Hernandez, one of the managers at Yvan’s World novelty […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

708
Followers
653
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy