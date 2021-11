It is never too early to speculate what Apple will have in store for us next year with its iPhone 14 release. Since it is just the start, there are few details available on what the device will bring to the table in terms of design. Internally, Apple will house a new processor which will be potentially more powerful than the current A15 Bionic. It is now being reported that the iPhone 14's A16 Bionic chip will be based on a 4nm process. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO