Salt Lake City, UT

Here’s how to get a free ride to SLC International Airport

By Vivian Chow
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Heading to the airport soon?

Now you can enjoy a free ride to the Salt Lake City Airport on any Utah Transit Authority (UTA) system — just show your boarding pass.

Riders can travel for free using the bus, TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line Streetcar, Ski Bus, and UTA On Demand. PC-SLC Connect and paratransit services are excluded.

This is a limited-time promotion running through January 31, 2022. The free fare is valid only on the date of travel printed on your boarding pass.

Present your boarding pass/ticket to the bus operator or fare inspector on your ride of choice to claim this offer. This announcement comes after the recently opened TRAX line that takes riders directly to the Salt Lake City airport — no transfer required.

“We are excited to open the new TRAX Airport Station just outside of the new terminal,” said Carlton Christensen, Board of Trustees Chair. “Travelers can conveniently ride UTA from almost anywhere between Provo and Ogden and easily connect to the TRAX Green Line to get to or from the airport.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

