Healthy Families Workshops

COPAKE — The Roeliff Jansen Community Library is hosting a 4-session graphic novel workshop series led by cartoonist Barbara Slate. The Art of the Novel: A Graphic Novel Workshop Series 6-7 p.m. Thursdays Oct. 21 through Nov. 12. Students will learn how to create a graphic novel as they learn about the creative process, learn how to write a character study, focus on the narrative of the story, and create layouts. No experience or drawing skills are necessary to participate. This workshop is free and open to tweens, teens, and adults. Participants must commit to all 4 sessions. Limited to 20 participants. To register, call 518-325-4101, email director@roejanlibrary.org, or visit the library.
Comments / 0