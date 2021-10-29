Healthy Families Workshops

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

With guidance and support from our Elders, the Healthy Families Program provides culturally appropriate services to the AVCP region that promote and support whole health through the sharing, teaching, and practice of our traditional values. Healthy Families...

www.avcp.org

hometownstations.com

Healthy Families Expo returns to the Civic Center on Nov. 20th

Learning about how to live a healthy lifestyle, physically and mentally, can start with one event. Activate Allen County will be hosting a Healthy Families Expo on November 20th. There will be a little something for everyone. Santa Claus and his reindeer will be on hand, there will be inflatable rides, live music and so much more. This is the 4th expo that Activate Allen County has hosted, and it gives the public the chance to learn more about what services are available locally while having a little fun too.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Having a sensory-friendly Halloween

Halloween is almost here, and finding the right kind of celebration can take some extra planning for families with children who have autism. Both of Kelli Higgins' daughters have autism, and are getting ready to celebrate Halloween. She said it's a time of year that can be really tough, and even scary for children with autism.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Healthy Lifestyle In Families Promise Higher Productivity

In this modern and fast-pacing world where food takeaways have become the ultimate lifesaver, the health standards have reduced significantly, leading to multiple health issues. On the other, multiple startups have started offering the food packages in custom boxes to ensure people eat according to their nutritional needs and adapt to a healthier lifestyle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
baytown.org

Community Workshop

This meeting will be hosted by Councilmember Charles Johnson,. all residents are invited to attend this Community Workshop for the City's Strategic Plan. Snacks will be provided.
BAYTOWN, TX
thesuntimesnews.com

A Successful Healthy Family Day at Dexter Farmers Market

The Dexter Wellness Coalition with a grant from 5 Healthy Towns Foundation recently funded a new community event for pre-school child wellness, called Moving Dexter Families Toward a Healthy Path. The purpose of this event was to promote physical activity, healthy eating and increase familiarity with the Dexter Farmers Market, as well as to encourage families to connect with others in the community in healthy ways.
DEXTER, MI
hometownfocus.us

Healthy for Life

October greetings, everyone! I hope that your month has been filled with blessings and new discoveries to help you along the way. For me, it is a month I think more about my mom because it was her birthday month. She loved celebrating her birthday and liked to buy presents for other people on her birthday. Mom always had a way to make you feel special even if it was her birthday.
HEALTH
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

King Philip’s Healthy KP Coalition Hosts Second Annual Family Meals Campaign

Sophomore Keira Barr placed 125 “Family Meals Matter” stickers on pizza boxes at South Street Pizza in Plainville. (Photo courtesy King Philip Regional School District) The Healthy KP Coalition has successfully hosted its second annual Family Meals Campaign, which encourages families to eat meals together. Throughout the month of September,...
ADVOCACY
The News Guard

SNAP: Emergency benefits to increase in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, approximately 398,400 SNAP households will receive approximately $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
hudsonvalley360.com

Graphic Novel Workshop Series

COPAKE — The Roeliff Jansen Community Library is hosting a 4-session graphic novel workshop series led by cartoonist Barbara Slate. The Art of the Novel: A Graphic Novel Workshop Series 6-7 p.m. Thursdays Oct. 21 through Nov. 12. Students will learn how to create a graphic novel as they learn about the creative process, learn how to write a character study, focus on the narrative of the story, and create layouts. No experience or drawing skills are necessary to participate. This workshop is free and open to tweens, teens, and adults. Participants must commit to all 4 sessions. Limited to 20 participants. To register, call 518-325-4101, email director@roejanlibrary.org, or visit the library.
COPAKE, NY
mountainhousecsd.org

Water Conservation Workshop

Join us for a Community Meeting on Water Conservation. We will share the current State of California Guidelines, show you how to utilize Eye on Water software, and help answer any questions. RSVP on our Facebook page or on Nextdoor. This meeting will be a virtual meeting on Zoom. Meeting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thevistapress.com

Healthy Community Healthy You – Sciatica

Megan Johnson McCullough –A common type of pain associated with the sciatic nerve affects may people, particularly in their low back and left leg areas. Sciatica usually affects this one side of the body starting at the low back, running through the thigh, and then all the way down the leg. It can even reach the toes. This pain can be a shooting sensation or tingly feeling. It becomes worse from sitting. Then when the person stands the pain is intensified. It feels best to just lie down or to be walking. This pain choses to either be constant or can be infrequent and come and go. It affects mostly middle-aged adults as it a condition that typically develops over time. It can get worse over time, so attention should be provided when this type of pain arises.
HEALTH

