Pittsylvania/Danville Health District offers booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines

(WFXR) — The Pittsylvania/Danville Health District plans to offer booster shots for all three types of coronavirus vaccines at three mobile vaccination clinics over the next week.

Health officials say the booster vaccine is only available for eligible individuals at least six months from the date of their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the health district says the following people are eligible for a booster dose:

Certain individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine doses at least six months ago: Age 65 and older Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

All individuals age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine dose at least two months ago

If you meet the qualifications to receive a COVID-19 booster dose, you are allowed to choose which vaccine product to receive as a booster. However, if you choose a different product than your primary dose(s), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider.

In addition to the booster shots, health officials say the clinic will offer first, second, and additional primary doses to the public for free.

The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older, but the Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. However, a parent or guardian needs to accompany anyone under the age of 18.

According to the health district, the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at these clinics in Danville and Pittsylvania County:

Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 640 Rescue Station at 1604 Riceville Road in Java

Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services at 245 Hairston Street in Danville, but this is for employees only

Friday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at Three Arc Family Life at 427 E. Thomas Street in Danville

You can register in advance by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

While registration is encouraged, health officials say walk-ins are also welcome. If you have an appointment, you are asked not to arrive more than 20 before your scheduled time.

If you are coming for your booster dose, you should bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of your previous vaccine dose(s).

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.