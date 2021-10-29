CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications begin for guaranteed basic income program

foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe assistance would come in the form of a...

www.foxla.com

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Christmas assistance applications to begin

The Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance programs next week. Families will need to apply in person, the Salvation Army said, and only the legal guardian of the children may apply for assistance. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from...
CHARITIES
Bay Net

Apply Today For COVID-19 Rent Or Utility Assistance

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Have you experienced a loss in income, increased expenses, or other financial hardships due to COVID-19? If so, your finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and you may be eligible for rent and/or utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calvert...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
myarklamiss.com

SNAP (food stamps) benefits see largest increase in history

The increase to what is officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, was announced in August and took effect this month, The New York Times reports. The additional assistance is available to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries. Benefits are awarded on a sliding scale and the new...
BUSINESS
erienewsnow.com

$7.5M in Emergency Rental Assistance Still Available

As winter approaches, millions of dollars are still available for renters who have fallen behind on their bills. Funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is given to landlords to cover the cost of rent and utilities. The funding provides up to 15 months of assistance. So far, a total...
HOUSE RENT
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, approximately 398,400 SNAP households will receive...
SALEM, OR
BGR

New stimulus check program: Some people get $500 payments for the next 3 years

One week from today, new federal stimulus checks are set to go out as direct deposits. They’re the latest installment of the child tax credit payments, which give parents an extra few hundred dollars each month. But as we’ve detailed in numerous posts now, stimulus payments aren’t only emanating from the federal level. Different states and localities around the US have been weighing what they can do along these same lines — and issuing checks of their own.
ANN ARBOR, MI
cbs2iowa.com

Applications for help to pay heating bills available starting Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board is reminding consumers that limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The annual application period runs from November 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began October 1.
DES MOINES, IA
wuwf.org

New program to help pay the rent

Low-income Escambia Countians — including Pensacola residents — who are facing pandemic-related difficulties paying the rent can get assistance from a new local program. “It is for renters who need assistance with overdue rent and utility bills,” said Clara Long, who oversees the Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program — ERAP for short. “Due to some type of COVID impact that caused them to get behind on their rental bills as well.”
PENSACOLA, FL
wshu.org

Emergency housing vouchers arrive for homeless people on Long Island

The Biden administration’s first round of emergency housing vouchers made available during the pandemic are being distributed to homeless and at-risk families on Long Island. Eight homeless and recently homeless households received the first of 24 vouchers in the Town of Brookhaven. This is part of President Biden’s American Rescue...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
honknews.com

Cities Preparing to Give Free Cash Between Issuance of Stimulus Check

Fourth stimulus checks can be issued at any time by President Joe Biden, but in the meantime, many state and local governments are testing new ways to provide free money to those in need. Accumulating money is usually effortless and can be used in any way you want. Dozens of cities and districts already have their own pilot programs.
POLITICS
fox4kc.com

Extra money available to help families buy food, but deadline to apply looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadline for Missouri families to apply for some extra help during the pandemic is this weekend. Families with children who get free or reduced lunches qualify for the pandemic EBT program. If approved, families will receive a one-time payment of $375 per child. The program was originally set up to help families pay for groceries over the summer. Missouri reopened the application process because only 36,000 of a possible 289,000 children who were eligible actually applied for the benefit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Real Simple

How to Get Federal Help to Pay Your Rent

It's tempting to think that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us and that it's time to move on. We've been asked to be patient and responsible for such a long time already—putting off holidays, celebrations, and the simple pleasures of daily life in the name of public safety. In fairness, there is some reason to be hopeful. Rising job numbers, a stronger (if still struggling) economy, various industries striving to stay afloat—all of these are legitimate reasons for optimism.
HOUSE RENT
cambridgeday.com

New Section 8 rent approach unsettles tenants, but Housing Authority approves it in a 4-1 vote

New Section 8 rent approach unsettles tenants, but Housing Authority approves it in a 4-1 vote. The Cambridge Housing Authority has approved a new way of setting rent levels for more than 4,000 low-income tenants despite objections that as many as 28 percent of them – many elderly and disabled – will face rent increases. Two of the five authority commissioners expressed misgivings about the change, but only one voted against the new method Wednesday, resulting in approval.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
themountvernongrapevine.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP)

LIHWAP is designed to help eligible, low-income Ohioans meet the high costs of water and wastewater bills. LIHWAP is a federally funded program administered by Ohio Department of Development. It is designed to provide funds to assist low-income households with water and wastewater bills. LIHWAP offers a one time payment of $750 for water, $750 for wastewater and $1,510 for water and wastewater. LIHWAP is available from Oct. 25, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
POLITICS

