New ‘Paranormal Activity’ film premieres this week: How to watch and stream ‘Next of Kin’

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
The “Paranormal Activity” film franchise continues with all-new footage of demonic appearances and ghost sightings caught on camera. The dramatized film “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, Oct. 29. A woman on the search...

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

