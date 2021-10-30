New ‘Paranormal Activity’ film premieres this week: How to watch and stream ‘Next of Kin’

It’s been a while since we last had a Paranormal Activity released to help usher in the Halloween season (six years to be exact), but William Eubanks’ Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin officially arrives on Paramount Plus this weekend, and the script from Christopher Landon does an admirable job of finding new narrative terrain to traverse for this latest entry in the series that genuinely made me excited as a long-time Paranormal Activity fan. Next of Kin doesn’t necessarily follow the tried and true formula that established Paranormal Activity as this huge moment in modern pop culture, but I think breaking out of that mold here is what helps make this latest PA film stand out a bit, as this new direction breathes some much needed new life into the franchise as a whole, and makes me eager for another film in the future if Next of Kin does well enough.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO