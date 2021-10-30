CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Camila Cabello Drops New Song 'Oh Na Na' With Myke Towers & Tainy - Listen Now!

justjaredjr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after announcing it, Camila Cabello has released her new song “Oh Na Na“!. The 24-year-old teamed up with Myke Towers and Tainy for the track, which is in both English and Spanish. “oh...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
movin925.com

New music roundup: Camila Cabello delivers a bilingual bop, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis reunite & more

Today’s New Music Friday includes a bilingual collaboration, the reunion of. and Ryan Lewis, and a dash of Christmas cheer thrown in for good measure. Cultural forces unite as Camila Cabello teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers and hit producer Tainy on “Oh Na Na,” a bilingual bop that blends lyrics in English and Spanish. The three singers co-wrote the catchy track.
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

First Shawn Mendes, now Camila Cabello is releasing a single with Tainy

Shawn Mendes collaborated with Latin hitmaker Tainy on his recent single, “Summer of Love,” and now his girlfriend Camila Cabello is also working with the Puerto Rican songwriter and producer. Camila has announced a new single, “Oh Na Na,” dropping on Friday, a collaboration with Tainy and Puerto Rican rapper...
MUSIC
@wearemitu

Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny & Myke Towers Performing at Latin GRAMMY Awards

Latin music’s biggest night is bringing all the stars together. The Latin GRAMMY Awards announced a new round of performers, including Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, and Myke Towers. They’ll be joining previously announced performers like Danna Paola, C. Tangana, and Ozuna, as well rising artists like Humbe. Christina Aguilera is...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Myke Towers
Person
Tainy
Person
Shawn Mendes
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Of Love#Myke Towers Tainy##Tainy Neon16#Familia
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wtaq.com

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including artist of...
MUSIC
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy