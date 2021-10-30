CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Disgusting and distasteful’: Liberals turn on Lincoln Project over tiki torch stunt against Virginia Republican

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447ZLh_0ch7Fg8R00

The Lincoln Project has taken credit for a bizarre stunt against a Republican candidate, and even some left-wing commentators think they went too far.

Glenn Youngkin , the GOP candidate for Virginia’s next governor, was at a campaign stop in Charlottesville on Friday when a group of people wearing khakis and carrying tiki torches appeared outside his bus. The odd getups – especially the torches – called back memories of the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that turned violent in 2017.

Later that day, the Lincoln Project, which produces anti-Trump political ads, claimed credit for the stunt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361FUV_0ch7Fg8R00

“Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it,” the group said in a statement . “We will continue to hold Glenn Youngkin accountable. If he will denounce Trump’s assertion that the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches. Until then, we’ll be back.”

But if the Lincoln Project thinks it was helping, many Democrats are asking them to stop. Mr Youngkin’s opponent, former governor Terry McAuliffe , denounced the stunt and said his campaign had nothing to do with it.

“What happened today is disgusting and distasteful and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” said Chris Bolling, Mr McAuliffe’s campaign manager. “Those involved should immediately apologize.”

Sally Hudson, a Virginia state legislator, also condemned the stunt.

“Charlottesville is not a prop,” Ms Hudson tweeted . “Our community is still reeling from years of trauma – especially this week. Don’t come back, @ProjectLincoln. Your stunts aren’t welcome here.”

Other progressive Twitter users chimed in as well.

“Unacceptable, @ProjectLincoln,” wrote Leah McElrath, a human rights activist and HuffPost contributor. “You took a REAL trauma experienced by the people of Charlottesville and the nation and reduced it to a deceitful political skit. It is incumbent on all of us not to minimize the very REAL threat white supremacy poses by engaging in such stunts.”

Ron Filipkowski, a Democratic defence attorney and former prosecutor, also thought the stunt backfired.

“This was just really dumb and hung a whole lot of people on the left out to dry who ran with it,” Mr Filipkowski tweeted . “More importantly, it hurt the person it was supposedly trying to help.”

The Independent has reached out to the Lincoln Project for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Phil Murphy Wins Reelection As New Jersey Governor In Unexpectedly Close Race After Bad Night For Biden In Virginia – Update

8TH UPDATE, Wednesday, 4:30 PM PT: Some good news for Democrats after an otherwise dismal off-year election night, as Phil Murphy was projected to win reelection as governor of New Jersey. But his race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli was unexpectedly tight. Murphy was ahead by less than 1 percentage point when the Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Murphy is the first Democratic governor re-elected in more than 40 years in New Jersey. The last Democratic governor, Jon Corzine, was defeated by Chris Christie in 2009. Meanwhile, some entertainment industry figures reacted to the Democrats’ disappointing results with a mixture of...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Democrats’ stinging Virginia defeat raises stark questions for Biden’s tenure

Joe Biden exuded confidence. “We’re going to win,” the US president told reporters before departing Cop26 in Glasgow. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia.”. But as Biden returns to Washington, he faces questions about why his prediction was so wrong – and whether Democrats’ loss in the most important election of the year will send his presidency into a downward spiral.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lincoln Project#Stunts#Tiki Torch#Republican#Gop#Virginians#The Republican Party#Democrats#Projectlincoln#Huffpost
Reuters

Americans are 'upset and uncertain,' Biden says after Virginia loss

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, and new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated here Democrat Terry McAuliffe in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Twitter tells Jemele Hill her 'White supremacy' accusation will also tank Democrats' chances in midterms

Ex-ESPN anchor and left-wing writer Jemele Hill came to the drastic conclusion that the United States "simply loves White supremacy" following Republican Glenn Youngkin's win in Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race. "It’s not the messaging, folks," Hill tweeted early Wednesday morning. "This country simply loves white supremacy." Democrat Terry McAuliffe and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Rolling Stone

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Surrogates Are Already Crying Fraud Ahead of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election — So Is Trump

Glenn Youngkin has spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election distancing himself from Donald Trump, as well as the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. Youngkin has, anyway. His campaign surrogates are not. State Senator Amanda Chase, perhaps Virginia’s most vehement election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been speaking on Youngkin’s behalf for months — and has been doing so at the request of Youngkin, The Washington Post reported in September. On Tuesday, Popular Information pointed out that Chase has spent the days leading up to the election raising doubts about the validity of the election. “I know...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Trumps mock Biden over Virginia result and boast they’ll reclaim White House in 2024

Donald Trump and his camp have taken credit for the victory of Republican party candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.In a statement on Tuesday, the former president said he would like to thank his “base” for coming out and voting for the candidate.“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than before,” he said, hinting at a possible rerun for the 2024 presidential elections.In a separate statement gloating over the big night, Mr Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for first-time candidate Mr Youngkin because Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe tied down his competitor to the former president.“It...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell calls Youngkin 'textbook case' of dishonest culture warrior

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell was the latest media pundit to smear Glenn Youngkin as a liar by claiming that critical race theory is being taught in Virginia schools. On Tuesday, in preparation for Virginia’s governor race, Mitchell discussed Youngkin and his political rival Terry McAuliffe hours prior to polls closing on "Andrea Mitchell Reports." She claimed that Youngkin ran a tight race against McAuliffe only because he "arguably distorted" the issue regarding education. Like many other journalists, she claimed that critical race theory is not being taught in Virginia schools.
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy