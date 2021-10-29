Santa Anita Park Results Friday October 29th, 2021

Controversial trainer Bob Baffert seeks a fifth Breeders' Cup Classic crown while rival Brad Cox chases his first Classic victory with two oddsmakers' darlings in the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown that begins Friday. The $6 million Classic caps two days of Breeders' Cup showcase racing at Del Mar, with five juvenile events Friday at the classic Southern California venue plus nine races on Saturday and more than $31 million at stake. Baffert, 68, brings Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to the Classic after the horse tested positive for a banned substance following his win at Churchill Downs. "He likes this track and is training really well coming up to the race," said Baffert, who won his fourth Classic title last year with Authentic.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO