How the Statue of Liberty became a symbol for a national myth

The Statue of Liberty has long stood as a beacon of light and hope for all of America. Built in France by renowned sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholde, the story of Lady Liberty’s construction is an incredible tale of unity well before it even touched American soil. Even today, millions of visitors are attracted to its pedestal and take the steep climb from base to crown— the torch wasn’t always closed, however. In fact, up to 1916 visitors were able to enjoy a breathtaking view of the New York skyline from the torch’s balcony— but what could have caused such an incredible attraction to close? Let’s take a look at the history behind this cornerstone of American culture. The Statue of Liberty, officially known as Liberty Enlightening the World, is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor within New York City, in the United State, watch this video to learn more!

