CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

How the Statue of Liberty became a symbol for a national myth

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis op/ed by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Geography and Environmental Sciences Professor Reece Jones first ran on CNN on October 27, 2021. For many Americans, the Statue of Liberty, dedicated 135 years ago this month, is an enduring symbol of the idea that the United States is a nation of...

www.hawaii.edu

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Statue Of Liberty Celebrates 135th Birthday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Statue of Liberty turns 135 years old Thursday. The statue was dedicated back on October 28, 1886. It was a gift to the United States from the people of France. The statue stands as a beacon of freedom in New York Harbor and typically welcomes...
POLITICS
royalexaminer.com

October 28: Statue of Liberty anniversary

The culmination of 20 years of planning, engineering, and sculpting, the gift that celebrates freedom and French and American friendship was unveiled in New York Harbor on Oct. 28, 1886. The colossal statue itself was designed and its sections were built in France. The pedestal and base were built in...
POLITICS
Boomer Magazine

Jest A Moment: What If the Turkey Had Been Our National Symbol?

In his humorous column Jest A Moment, writer Nick Thomas asks, What if the turkey had been our national symbol?. As the story goes, Benjamin Franklin wasn’t a big fan of the bald eagle. According to a 2013 article on the Smithsonian.com site, in a 1784 letter to his daughter, old Ben wrote rather disparagingly of the now widely recognized American emblem. Comparing the eagle to the turkey he called the latter “a much more respectable bird and withal a true original native of America.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Facing up to the racist legacy of America’s immigration laws

This opinion piece by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Geography and Environmental Sciences Professor Reece Jones first ran in The New York Times on October 28, 2021. The searing images of Border Patrol agents on horseback charging at unarmed Haitian men and women shocked many Americans last month, including President Joe Biden. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said, “He believes the footage and photos are horrific. They don’t represent who we are as a country.” Many Democrats made the same argument during the Trump administration, condemning a series of harsh anti-immigrant policies, from the Muslim ban to the separation of children from their families, as “not who we are” and “not what America represents.”
HONOLULU, HI
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Complete History of the Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty has long stood as a beacon of light and hope for all of America. Built in France by renowned sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholde, the story of Lady Liberty’s construction is an incredible tale of unity well before it even touched American soil. Even today, millions of visitors are attracted to its pedestal and take the steep climb from base to crown— the torch wasn’t always closed, however. In fact, up to 1916 visitors were able to enjoy a breathtaking view of the New York skyline from the torch’s balcony— but what could have caused such an incredible attraction to close? Let’s take a look at the history behind this cornerstone of American culture. The Statue of Liberty, officially known as Liberty Enlightening the World, is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor within New York City, in the United State, watch this video to learn more!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s toxic campaign season: life in the Divided States of America

In school board meetings, city council sessions and public hearings across the country – including here in Virginia – you see due process dissolve into red-faced rants, threats and arrests. On the grounds of the university Thomas Jefferson founded and in Charlottesville, we saw it explode in blood and death four years ago – a […] The post Virginia’s toxic campaign season: life in the Divided States of America appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Gustave Eiffel
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Emma Lazarus
Person
Grover Cleveland
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Time for compromise on Statue of Liberty location?

For a couple of years now, those interested in the preservation and proper presentation of Schenectady’s 71-year-old Statue of Liberty replica have been engaged in a battle of wills with Mayor Gary McCarthy over where it should ultimately be displayed. The statue, which came about thanks to the fund-raising efforts...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Washington Post

How Twitter became the media of America’s left

The refrain “Twitter is not real life” is meant to be a criticism of the platform, and those who use it, as overly liberal and activist and not representative of everyday Americans. But I always think: “No, it’s not — and thank God for that.” Twitter has filled a huge void for people such as me who prefer more left-wing politicians such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over more moderate Democrats and want to see the country move aggressively in a more progressive direction.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Island#On Liberty#Immigration Policies#University Of Hawai I#Cnn#Americans#Chinese#Haitians#Southern#The Gold Rush#The Supreme Court
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The Congress Hotel, The Home Of Presidents… And Ghosts

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Congress Hotel – officially called the Congress Plaza Hotel & Convention Center – is a striking sight along the Michigan Avenue streetwall downtown. Its red neon sign is particularly resplendent at night – especially when seen as a backdrop to Buckingham Fountain during the summer. But have you ever actually been inside? Tony Szabelski of Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tours has, and he says he always tells people on tours that if there’s any place in Chicago that’s haunted, it’s the Congress Hotel. He describes it as being “very creepy” inside. The hotel at 520 S. Michigan Ave. opened...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy