ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — One of the last things Tyler Bass does before leaving the Buffalo Bills locker room for the opening kickoff is apply eye black over his left cheek. It’s become a ritual which provides the under-sized kicker a jolt of confidence — “It makes me feel like more than a kicker at times,” the 5-foot-10, 183-pound Bass said last season. More important, it’s also a tribute to his grandmother, or “MeeMaw,” as he refers to Rebecca Lusk, a breast cancer survivor.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO