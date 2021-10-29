Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker includes 10 features and uses Wi-Fi connectivity

Stay inspired when you’re listening to music with the Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones. Featuring 10 mm drivers, these buds produce thumping bass, enhanced mids, and crisp highs to motivate your workouts or leisure time. Moreover, the Palm Buds Pro is great for escaping noisy environments. With a six-microphone AND system, they block out background noise for crystal-clear calls or to immerse yourself in music. In fact, with environmental noise-canceling technology, these earphones eliminate the sounds of background chattering or the wind while you’re running. Alternatively, switch to Ambient mode to hear announcements, street traffic, and voices around you while listening to your tunes. Furthermore, these ANC earphones feature a smart touch control and Siri and Google Assistant compatibility for convenience. Finally, with over 24 hours of playtime, these buds won’t let you down while they deliver studio-grade sound.
