Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker includes 10 features and uses Wi-Fi connectivity

By Amy Poole
 5 days ago
Simplify mealtimes with the Instant Pot Pro Plus smart multi-cooker. Featuring 10 programs—pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer, canning pot, sous vide, and NutriBoost—you can replace...

