(Note: Birth times for both Quintanilla and Pérez have not yet officially been released. These charts were generated based on generic timing). Selena Quintanilla and Chris Pérez were sort of like the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt of Tejano music. They were iconic, Chicanx royalty, and the couple that everyone wanted to see win. Quintanilla was the pristine "good girl next door" who met her "bad boy" match. We all admired their love story vicariously, como si fuera brujería. It was safe to say we were under their love spell. JLo and Ben can have several seats next to Selena and Chris, whose love story is still seen as one of the greatest of all time.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO