North Arlington, NJ

North Arlington edges Saddle Brook - Boys soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
 5 days ago
Ethan DeJesus scored first and assisted on the game-winner by Hugo Rojas as North Arlington won, 2-1, over host Saddle Brook. Tiago Regatao had...

Girls soccer: Penns Grove edges Glassboro in back-and-forth matchup

A’Mani Taylor scored two goals to lead Penns Grove to a narrow victory over Glassboro, 3-2, in Carneys Point. After Penns Grove jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second half, Glassboro scored two goals in a three-minute span to even things up, with Kaylise Larsson scoring the game-winning goal with 15 minutes remaining to put Penns Grove (6-9) ahead for good.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Secaucus over Harrison - Girls soccer recap

Nurisha Ferati recorded two goals and two assists to lead Secaucus to a victory at home over Harrison, 8-1. Nicole Parise scored two goals and assisted on another while Jazmine Bradley and Angelina Alicea added a goal and an assist apiece for Secaucus, which held a 5-1 lead at halftime.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Saddle Brook, NJ
Girls volleyball: No. 19 Union City downs Linden in quarterfinals

Mathilde Karskens and Nathaly Flores combined for 27 kills in Union City’s 25-23, 25-17 win over Linden in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinal of the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship in Union City. Karskens, a senior outside hitter, compiled 15 kills in the win, while...
UNION CITY, NJ
Girls volleyball: Morristown upsets Livingston in quarterfinals

Gwen Atkins’ superb outing led sixth-seeded Morristown to a quarterfinal victory in three sets over third-seeded Livingston in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship in Livingston. Atkins finished with eight kills, 15 assists and 10 digs for Morristown (15-9). The Colonials dropped...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Lienhardt-Flocco connection helps lift MKA into sectional semis (PHOTOS)

Just in time for the NJSIAA tournament, Montclair Kimberley’s field hockey team may have found a new scoring connection. Angie Flocco and Cameron Lienhardt had every point for the fifth-seeded Cougars in Wednesday’s 3-2 NJSIAA Non-Public, North Jersey quarterfinal at fourth-seeded Princeton Day, a tandem that paired a senior captain in Flocco with a junior in her first year with the program in Lienhardt.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com to broadcast 4 playoff football games from the opening round

After a year hiatus, playoff football returns to New Jersey. And you won’t even have to leave your couch to watch the action. Join us for the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman Orthopaedics Football Championships this weekend as we broadcast four games from different corners of the state. We’ve got crews heading to Toms River, Bridgewater, North Caldwell and Rockaway.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
