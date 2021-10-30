North Arlington edges Saddle Brook - Boys soccer recap

Before anyone could really settle in for overtime, the game was over. Junior Riley Hayes took advantage of a defensive miscue just 17 seconds into extra time on Thursday as Hun knocked off Pennington, 4-3, and won its first Prep A championship since 2014. The talented midfielder slid the ball into the side of the net to put the finishing touches on an epic win.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO