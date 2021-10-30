North Arlington edges Saddle Brook - Boys soccer recap
Ethan DeJesus scored first and assisted on the game-winner by Hugo Rojas as North Arlington won, 2-1, over host Saddle Brook. Tiago Regatao had...www.nj.com
