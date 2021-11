LAS VEGAS – Jamal James sat beside Jaron Ennis on Thursday throughout a press conference for Showtime’s tripleheader Saturday night. It is the closest Ennis has come in a public setting to a fighter officially recognized as a welterweight champion by one of boxing’s sanctioning organizations. Showtime’s Brian Custer, who moderated the press conference, asked James if, unlike other welterweights with leverage, he would be willing to defend his WBA world title versus Ennis if James conquers challenger Radzhab Butaev in the network’s 12-round main event and Ennis gets past Thomas Dulorme in the 10-round co-feature.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO