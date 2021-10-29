CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

 5 days ago
On September 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A clinical trial of approximately 4,700 kids in this age group showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective and no serious side effects were...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Half of People Who Got Pfizer Have Lower Antibodies—Here's Why

Over the past several months, health experts and officials have analyzed the protection granted by Pfizer's vaccine. Recent research has shown that while Moderna's vaccine remains rather stable over time, the other mRNA vaccine appears to wane in its protection against infection, despite using similar technology. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine diminishes enough to warrant the authorization of booster shots for certain groups of people. Now, new research shows that a much larger group could have lower antibodies from the Pfizer shot.
INDUSTRY
chla.org

Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine: Your Questions Answered

With the vaccine for children ages 5-11 close to approval, the experts at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provide guidance for families. For families who have waited for months for a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, the wait is almost over. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group. The vaccine could be available as early as next week if it is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
KIDS
Tu Salud

FDA Advisors Recommend Moderna and J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously this week to recommend a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for older adults, those prone to severe disease and those at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus. The advisors went further for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, recommending a second dose for anyone who received the single shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tu Salud

Teens’ E-Cigarette Use Is a Public Health Challenge

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement noting that 80% of e-cigarette users ages 12 through 17 vape flavored products. The practice has become a big enough concern that a number of public health organizations have launched campaigns to address the risks vaping products pose to young people, especially those from vulnerable Latino and African-American communities, which suffer from health disparities, reports Salud America!
KIDS
Tu Salud

Is COVID-19 PrEP on the Horizon?

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) using daily pills has transformed HIV prevention—and monthly PrEP injections could be approved early next year. Likewise, monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals taken before or after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, could potentially play a similar—albeit more limited—role for people at risk for severe outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Some parents were eager to get the coronavirus vaccine. Now they are wavering on vaccinating their kids.

When a coronavirus vaccine became authorized for emergency use in the United States, Roberta Satill and her husband took it without hesitation. But as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 5 to 11 Tuesday, Satill is wavering on whether to vaccinate her children, who fall within that age group. The 45-year-old mother from Longwood, Fla., said she has kept her kids up-to-date on their other vaccines, but she worries about possible short- and long-term side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and whether it's worth any perceived risks, especially given that infections have been declining nationwide. The advisory committee, which voted 17-0 to back the vaccine, found that the benefits of the shot for the 28 million children in that age group outweighed the risks of a rare cardiac side effect.
KIDS
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tu Salud

Biktarvy Is Now An Option for Younger Children

Biktarvy, a once-daily combination pill containing bictegravir, tenofovir alafenamide and emtricitabine, has become one of the most popular HIV treatment regimens since it was approved for adults in 2018 and for children who weigh 25 kilograms (55 pounds) in 2019. Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved it for younger children.
KIDS
Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.

