DES MOINES, Iowa — Neal Smith, a World War II bomber pilot who became a successful lawyer before representing Iowa for 36 years in Congress, has died. He was 101. Smith was first elected in 1958 and remained until 1995, a tenure that made him Iowa’s long-serving U.S. House member. Before his time in Congress, Smith earned his undergraduate degree and enrolled at Drake Law School with his wife, Bea.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO