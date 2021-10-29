The Reason People Are Comparing This Government Scandal To Martha Stewart

Gwyneth Paltrow confirms she was trolling Martha Stewart with jail bird cake post. While promoting her new "Sex, Love & goop" series on Oct. 21's "Watch What Happens Live," Gwyneth Paltrow also shared a number of revelations about her past. But none were quite as much fun as the "Iron Man" star's confirmation that she did, indeed, mean to troll Martha Stewart when Gwyneth's Goop site posted a jail bird cake recipe a few years back. (Martha, of course, was infamously sentenced to five months in federal prison in her 2004 insider trading scandal.) While playing "Plead the Fifth," Gwyneth was asked about a 2014 food pairings piece Martha did called "Conscious Coupling." That was the same year, of course, that Gwyneth and Chris Martin announced their split after 10 years of marriage by saying they were "consciously uncoupling," though you wouldn't know it from Gwyneth, who simply cracked up laughing when she heard Martha's name on "WWHL." "And very soon after [Martha's piece ran], Goop featured a recipe for a 'jail bird' cake," Andy Cohen reminded his guest, per TooFab. "Was Goop trolling Martha Stewart with the cake recipe or did we make this up?" Gwyneth smiled and confirmed Andy's suspicion with a "yes." Hey, at least it was retaliatory.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO