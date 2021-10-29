Dolphins HC finally gives firm answer on Tua Tagovailoa's position with the team in 2021

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is only in his second season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, the team that drafted him No. 5 overall back in the 2020 draft. Since then Tagovailoa has started fewer than a full season’s worth of games and has been the target of seemingly constant criticism and the subject of numerous trade rumors.

Recently, reports and rumors regarding the Dolphins trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently battling 22 sexual assault allegations.

Whether these reports are fully truthful, we may never know, but with the trade deadline coming up next Tuesday, it would make sense for the trade market to be heating up.

The Dolphins front office, for months now, have withheld making any firm public stances on the idea of moving on from the former Crimson Tide star quarterback and trading for Watson.

Today, head coach Brian Flores seemingly got frustrated with media members who consistently pressed him on the situation.

In response, Flores stated that Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins quarterback throughout the 2021 season, barring some sort of injury that would sideline him.

