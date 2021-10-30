CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The 9-Yard Line’ for the Bears-49ers Week 8 Halloween game at Soldier Field

By Larry Hawley
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – The good news is that the Bears don’t have to face a first place team this week, because the last two games against the frontrunners haven’t fared so well.

After dropping games to NFC North-leading Green Bay then NFC South-leading Tampa Bay, the Bears face struggling San Francisco this Sunday for a Halloween contest at Soldier Field.

Before that contest, Chip Brewster and Larry Hawley get you ready for the game on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” as they hear from the Bears during a weird week at Halas Hall where a positive COVID-19 test has forced Matt Nagy to work virtually.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News joined the show to breakdown the match-up as well while Chip gave us some of the social media highlights before the game.

You can watch it all in the video above.

