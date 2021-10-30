‘The 9-Yard Line’ for the Bears-49ers Week 8 Halloween game at Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The good news is that the Bears don’t have to face a first place team this week, because the last two games against the frontrunners haven’t fared so well.

After dropping games to NFC North-leading Green Bay then NFC South-leading Tampa Bay, the Bears face struggling San Francisco this Sunday for a Halloween contest at Soldier Field.

Before that contest, Chip Brewster and Larry Hawley get you ready for the game on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” as they hear from the Bears during a weird week at Halas Hall where a positive COVID-19 test has forced Matt Nagy to work virtually.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News joined the show to breakdown the match-up as well while Chip gave us some of the social media highlights before the game.

You can watch it all in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.