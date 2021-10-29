BC-Results Santa Anita Park-7-Add

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old filly died from a training injury suffered at Santa Anita Park on the last day of the fall racing season, the California Horse Racing Board announced Tuesday. Star of Africa was the fourth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita Park during the fall season, which began Oct. 1. She died Sunday, according to CHRB. Star of Africa had 16 starts and three first-place finishes in her career. She was owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and trained by Patrick Gallagher. The jockey as of her last start was Abel Cedillo. In the calendar year...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO