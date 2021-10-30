Man put in jail after sexual abuse with a minor on Snapchat app

Kristopher Dalton Foister (scso)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kristopher Dalton Foister uploaded an image on his Snapchat account, containing sexual child abuse, reports said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, back in April 2020.

Foister is being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.

He has now been arrested and booked into the Clairborne County Jail.

