Just when the horror genre thought they got enough juice from the found footage lemon, 2007’s Paranormal Activity blew away expectations with a $193.4 million gross. Through six films, we saw sisters (both past and present-day), a demon coven, children making friends with a maleficent presence named “Tobi,” and MacBook, handheld, and Kinect cameras. Next of Kin makes no connection to the previous films in terms of storyline. It even bumps up the camera quality, giving some of the best cinematography the series has seen thus far. The higher rate of camera work adds to enhance the creepiness of the new setting to an extent. Unless you’re doing a film that takes place at another time, it’s hard to fake the funk with grainy imagery with the superabundance of technology.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO