As the month of October fades and November commences, traders are beginning to think about December’s deliveries. Spot December’s FND falls on Nov. 24, and currently there seems to be about 26,000 bales of stocks. With the 2021 crop so late and strong demand, it would appear there could be a further ramping up of price. Thus, the Dec/March spread has widened to some 300 December over.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO