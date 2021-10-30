Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones deliver thumping bass, enhanced mids, and crisp highs

You might think that after having received a horrible reception for its first product — the Palm 2018 mini smartphone — Palm would focus its energies on making a new and improved phone. But that’s not the plan, at least, not for the moment. Instead, the Palm team has decided to take a shot at true wireless earbuds, with the $129 Palm Buds Pro, a set of noise-canceling earbuds aimed squarely at the $249 AirPods Pro, that promise booming bass and “studio-grade” sound. Pre-orders for the new buds start October 26 at a special price of $99 until November 9.

