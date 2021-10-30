Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones deliver thumping bass, enhanced mids, and crisp highs

Become completely immersed in gameplay with the Razer Kraken V3 X USB gaming headset. Designed with patented Razer TriForce drivers, this headset delivers realistic sound, so you can lose yourself in the audio. In fact, these 40 mm drivers exude high-fidelity audio that feels like the scene is happening in your room. In particular, you can enjoy richer trebles, powerful bass, and a brighter sound with translucent clarity. Moreover, the Razer Kraken V3 X boasts a breathable cushion to keep your ears comfortable during extended gaming sessions. Plus, the soft headband padding relieves any pressure on your head. Communicate with teammates clearly with the cardioid microphone that provides greater speed pickup and noise cancelation. Finally, receive convenient audio control by tweaking and toggling settings easily with a microphone button and volume slider underneath the left earcup.
