CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Cranksgiving food drive ramps up for 3rd year in Centre County

By WTAJ Staff
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sjrr_0ch7AajS00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — CentreBike, a local non-profit organization, is inviting the community to join them for the area’s Third Annual Cranksgiving.

The event is now scheduled for Nov. 6 after having to reschedule an earlier date.  Cranksgiving is a bicycle-powered food drive that benefits the Centre County Youth Service Bureau.

“Cranksgiving is a fun way to get your friends and family together, and do some good for our local community. Never underestimate the power of a bicycle, and the kindhearted people on those bikes” said Matthew Cox of CentreBike.

Cranksgiving started in New York City in 1999, and last year there were over 80 events worldwide. Last year was State College’s second and 89 cyclists collected over 1,400 pounds of food valued at almost $2,500 which was donated to the Centre County Youth Service Bureau. The food was distributed to families days later.

Cranksgiving participants need a bicycle, a helmet, a lock, bags, and about $15-20 to spend on needs list items. A map to those stores and information will be provided on the food items that are most needed. If you don’t have a bicycle, SPIN E-Bikes will be offering discount codes to participates who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate.

With COVID, there is an ‘Early Bird’ option to allow riders to shop at their own leisure, before October 30. On the day of the event, they are required to ride their loot to Videon Central at 2171 Sandy Drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a no-contact drop-off.

Registration is free online, and prizes will be provided by Purple Lizard Maps, The Bicycle Shop, Nittany Mountain Works, Appalachian Outdoors, and Freeze Thaw Cycles. Participants can earn additional entries into the prize pool by hauling more than 8 needs list items.

You can visit https://cranksgivingstatecollege.com for information on how to register.

If you would like more information about this event, you can contact Matthew Cox via email at mcox16801@gmail.com

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Operation Christmas Child requests donations in Blair, Cambria Counties

(WTAJ) — From Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, residents in Blair and Cambria Counties will have the opportunity to participate in the National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child. As the world’s largest Christmas project, Operation Christmas Child uses gift-filled shoeboxes to show love to children who are affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Donations accepted for Professionals Auto Body holiday fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville is teaming up with Santa and local law enforcement to help struggling families in the area. The company is asking for monetary donations to purchase toys, clothing, food gift cards, school items and more. A donation of any monetary value will be accepted. Also accepted […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona library placed on morning lockdown

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library was on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a person calling in a threat to the CareerLink center inside of the library. The person who called in the threat is in custody and the facilities were lifted from lockdown as of Wednesday around noon, according to Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Salvation Army sharing free Thanksgiving dinners in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army is giving away free Thanksgiving dinners at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bedford on Nov. 25. Anyone who is interested can pick up a fresh carry-out meal between 10:30 and 11 a.m. The meal will have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, gravy, pumpkin pie and […]
BEDFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Centre County, PA
Society
WTAJ

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Highlands Health Clinic is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 401 Broad St. in Johnstown on Nov 5. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is an opportunity to provide vaccines for those who have not been vaccinated or for those who need second and third […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger to offer COVID vaccines to kids 5 to 11

(WTAJ) — Geisinger is offering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 years old starting Nov. 6. The United States gave the final clearance to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children on Nov. 2. Patients can make an appointment for their children starting Nov. 6 at the following locations Geisinger Health Plan Building near […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Cox
WTAJ

Comcast donates $25k to group home facility in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Comcast is donating $25,000 to the Centre County Youth Services Bureau in State College to benefit low-income students and families in transitional housing. Comcast is also donating $25,000 each to the Shalom House in Harrisburg, the NEPA Youth Shelter in Scranton and HEARTH in Glenshaw. These four cities are part […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County businesses, residents eligible for Ida disaster loans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the addition of Bedford County to the Pennsylvania disaster declaration for businesses and residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 9, according to the SBA. The physical disaster loans are available […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hunters protest on Roaring Spring mountain ground rule

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Nearly a dozen hunters gathered in Roaring Spring to protest the recent rule change on their mountain ground. In the council’s September meeting, they approved Resolution No. 2021-5, which closes the borough-owned 1350 acre mountain ground to hunters who are not residents of the borough or direct family members. The […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WTAJ

Man in teddy bear costume stops in Central Pa. on cross-country journey

(WTAJ) — About seven months ago, Jessy Larios started a journey dressed up in a teddy bear costume all the way in Los Angeles, California. Larios, who also goes by Bearsun, is raising awareness and money for foundations that bring funding to the disabled community, cancer research, mental health awareness, autism and environmental charities. Now […]
CALIFORNIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Youth Service#New York City#Charity#Centrebike#State College#Covid#Videon Central#The Bicycle Shop#Nittany Mountain Works#Freeze Thaw Cycles
WTAJ

Franklin Street in Johnstown reduced to one-lane traffic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To accommodate the planned reconstruction work on Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s main campus, PennDOT announced traffic will be reduced to one lane Friday. On Nov. 5, Franklin Street will be reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The southbound lane will operate as a temporary valet drop-off […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Giant Eagle launches new ‘myPerks’ reward program

(WTAJ) — Shoppers will have a new way to save money at Giant Eagle as they launch their multi-tiered program that offers more a more personalized way to spend reward earnings, the company announced. MyPerks allows guests to earn rewards via a dollar-based method for redemption. For every 50 perks guests earn, they will receive […]
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy