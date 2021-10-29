Cranksgiving food drive ramps up for 3rd year in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — CentreBike, a local non-profit organization, is inviting the community to join them for the area’s Third Annual Cranksgiving.

The event is now scheduled for Nov. 6 after having to reschedule an earlier date. Cranksgiving is a bicycle-powered food drive that benefits the Centre County Youth Service Bureau.

“Cranksgiving is a fun way to get your friends and family together, and do some good for our local community. Never underestimate the power of a bicycle, and the kindhearted people on those bikes” said Matthew Cox of CentreBike.

Cranksgiving started in New York City in 1999, and last year there were over 80 events worldwide. Last year was State College’s second and 89 cyclists collected over 1,400 pounds of food valued at almost $2,500 which was donated to the Centre County Youth Service Bureau. The food was distributed to families days later.

Cranksgiving participants need a bicycle, a helmet, a lock, bags, and about $15-20 to spend on needs list items. A map to those stores and information will be provided on the food items that are most needed. If you don’t have a bicycle, SPIN E-Bikes will be offering discount codes to participates who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate.

With COVID, there is an ‘Early Bird’ option to allow riders to shop at their own leisure, before October 30. On the day of the event, they are required to ride their loot to Videon Central at 2171 Sandy Drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a no-contact drop-off.

Registration is free online, and prizes will be provided by Purple Lizard Maps, The Bicycle Shop, Nittany Mountain Works, Appalachian Outdoors, and Freeze Thaw Cycles. Participants can earn additional entries into the prize pool by hauling more than 8 needs list items.

You can visit https://cranksgivingstatecollege.com for information on how to register.

If you would like more information about this event, you can contact Matthew Cox via email at mcox16801@gmail.com

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.