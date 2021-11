Nationwide, 30.2% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different metropolitan area in the third quarter of 2021, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. And when it comes to where they’re looking to move, Phoenix is the No. 2 destination for U.S. homebuyers looking to move to a new city.

