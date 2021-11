The days darken down into the celebration of two major autumn festivals: Halloween and The Day of the Dead. Both emerged from ancient traditions that say this is a time of year when the veil between the living and the dead thins, and souls of the dead can draw near to their loved ones in the living world. For a short while, time is a swinging door that goes both ways, and spirits can cross over and back.

