MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
9-0-5
(nine, zero, five)
Gopher 5
10-26-30-33-40
(ten, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Lucky For Life
01-14-24-42-45, Lucky Ball: 9
(one, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
15-26-28-35-45, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-five; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Northstar Cash
14-23-26-27-28
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $44,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
