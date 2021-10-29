CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

'Post Reports' podcast: Instagram, Facebook and this Meta episode

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: Should the U.S. brace for a 'twindemic'?

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Health officials are worried about a severe "twindemic" this year, when influenza and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cruisinmaine.com

Facebook to Become Meta

Facebook is rebranding. The company’s founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, says has that Facebook will be renamed as Meta to emphasize its virtual-reality vision for the future. According to Zuckerberg:. In recent decades, technology has given people the power to connect and express ourselves more naturally. When I started Facebook,...
INTERNET
Denton Record-Chronicle

Facebook renames itself Meta

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook rose to prominence over the past two decades with some of the world’s most recognizable branding: A big, blue letter F. No longer. On Thursday, the social networking giant took an unmistakable step toward an overhaul, de-emphasizing Facebook’s name and rebranding itself as Meta. The change comes with a new logo designed like an infinity-shaped symbol, slightly askew, almost like a pretzel. Facebook, Instagram and other apps will remain, but under the Meta umbrella.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

AOC Posted A Brutal Takedown Of Facebook After It Changed Its Name To Meta

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is no stranger to standing up for what she believes in and calling out misinformation. So, of course, when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday, Oct. 28 that the Facebook Company would be changing its name to Meta, in true AOC fashion, she took to Twitter to share a pretty brutal analysis of the company’s name change. Of course, AOC’s tweet about Facebook’s “Meta” name change gets straight to the point, and it’s a scalding response to the social media rebrand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Post Reports#The Washington Post
webbikeworld.com

META Motorcycle Magazine Reserves Rights to Facebook’s New Handle for Instagram

Facebook has been rebranding to Meta, but a motorcycle magazine has beat Facebook to the new handle on Instagram. According to The Star, Mark Zuckerberg announced last week (on October 28) that the Facebook brand would be reintegrating all their social media platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, and others – under “Meta,” with the change taking effect over the next weeks.
INTERNET
SFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: How law enforcement failed on Jan. 6

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. In the days leading up to Jan. 6, mounting red flags tipped law...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wonderwall.com

Trans activist Jazz Jennings chronicles 100-pound weight gain in new trailer, more news

Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MMA fans left horrified by inter-gender fight

An inter-gender MMA fight left fans horrified after the bout was stopped when the male fighter connected multiple strikes to his female opponent’s head.The fight, which was held in Poland by promotion MMA-VIP at the weekend, saw fitness instructor and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz take on beauty brand ambassador Piotr Lisowski. The bout was heavily criticised by supporters after a video went viral.It shows Lisowski land two punches before Siekacz attempts a takedown. The move goes wrong and Lisowski secures mount position to finish the fight in Round 2 with several blows to the head.Several fans shared their disgust...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy