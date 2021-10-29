CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Cuts Off Richard Spencer's Opening Statement in 'Unite the Right' Trial

By Daniel Villarreal
 5 days ago
Otacon
5d ago

Charlottesville was King Covid Trumps proudest KKK moment. Orchestrated by David Duke to thank Trump for promoting white supremacist organizations and agendas.

Reply(68)
114
George Craig
4d ago

I wonder when we whupped the NAZI's 75 years ago how and why they are a thing again. Adolph Spencer and his deluded screed are going to bring sorrow to this world again.

Reply(3)
37
Joe Chambers
4d ago

This dude is a real joke! LMAO! This country was built off the backs of blacks and Asians and Irish, after you stole this country from thee original occupants of this country. GTFOH!

Reply(4)
31
