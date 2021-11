How a coach fares against his program's biggest rival can go a long way in dictating the perception of that coach among fans. That's true of the Nevada-UNLV rivalry, which will be played again Friday when the Rebels visit the Wolf Pack at Mackay Stadium. While this series has tilted toward Nevada, which holds a 28-18 edge, much of that is due to the presence of Chris Ault, who is 16-6 as a head coach against UNLV. Outside of those games, the series would be tied at 12-12. While Ault is the king of the Fremont Cannon rivalry, others have had successes (and misfortunes) as well. Here is a look at how each head coach on both sides of the rivalry have fared (coaches listed in order of wins).

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO